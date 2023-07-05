A total of 44 motorists were booked on Tuesday for over speeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, said Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar. The Ramanagara police conducted a speed check on the expressway with radar guns and booked those who were driving with above permissible speed limits. 44 booked on a single day for over speeding on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway

Also Read - 55 killed in the span of five months on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway: Report

Ever since it was inaugurated in March, the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway has been making headlines for fatal accidents on it. According to reports, a total of 58 fatalities and 147 injuries were reported on the expressway between January 1 to June 25 this year. The police have stepped up and even identified the accident-prone areas and set the speed limit as 100 kmph on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway.

Earlier Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha complained that the fences on the road were cut by the villagers, which is leading to accidents on the highway. He said, “Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway is south India’s first fully access controlled highway which is why there are fencings on both sides of the road. I urge the people of Bengaluru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Mysuru to refrain from disrupting the fence for your comfort. If any animal gets into the expressway through the damaged part of the fence, it might lead to a severe accident.”

The 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.