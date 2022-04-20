Alok Kumar set to return as Bangalore Police Commissioner?
Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar might be re-appointed as the new Bangalore Police Commissioner according to various reports.
Alok Kumar has served as Bengaluru's Police Commissioner from June to August 2019. The incumbent Kamal Pant has been serving as the police commissioner for an year and eight months now.
Normally, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year. However, reports said that Kamal Pant has been serving an extended tenure due to COVID-19-related restrictions. In addition to the above reasons, the change in senior level leadership, including the swap of the state's Chief Minister hindered the police chief's role change, reports said.
Kamal Pant is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was appointed as the 34th Commissioner of Bengaluru Police in mid-2020 succeeding his batch mate Bhaskar Rao. Local reports speculated that talk of the police commissioner being replaced has renewed in the government as Kamal pant has been serving for an year and half in the position that is usually open for a restricted one-year period only.
As per reports from six months ago, it was believed that B. Dayananda, who is working in the intelligence department of the state government, was to succeed Kamal Pant as Commissioner of Police. However, local reports said that the government is considering Alok Kumar for the position keeping in mind that law and order will need a stricter check as the assembly election approaches next year.
Alok Kumar resigned from the post of Police Commissioner after a month and a half long tenure in the wake of the phone-tap allegations, and was transferred as the Additional director general of police (ADGP) to Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), according to news agency IANS.
The then government headed by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had reportedly transferred Alok Kumar unceremoniously from the post before appointing Bhaskar Rao in 2019. Alok Kumar had been appointed as the top cop a few months ago by then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during the JD(S)- Congress coalition government rule.
The CBI had filed a 'B' report in the case against Alok Kumar, who was accused to have tapped phones of several politicians and officials during the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government between June 2018 and July 2019. It is being reported that the Commissioner of Police will be replaced by the end of May.
-
Another major fire breaks out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill; third since March 28
A major fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas. There were eight fire tenders are at the spot to bring the blaze under control. This is the third fire that broke out at the site since March 28.
-
India Art Fair: Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi provides travel grants to 18 students
The Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has provided travel grants to 18 fine arts students enrolled in different colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh to attend the India Art Fair in New Delhi. The recipients of the travel grant are Aastha Arora, Amandeep Chaudhary, Arshia Dang, Baljeet Singh, Balkaran Singh, Bhanu Shrivastava, Harman Virdi, Inderpreet Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur, Karan Sharma, Kunj Arora, Manpreet Kaur, Nitin Kumar, Paras Mattu, Shachi Sekhri, Sunaina Bhagat, Shweta Kumari, and Yukti.
-
Centre must enact a policy on use of loudspeakers: Shiv Sena to PM Modi
Amid the ongoing issue of the use of loudspeakers in the state, Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Centre must prepare a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar and Gujarat. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut added that Hindutva was being “discredited” due to the “charade” around the loudspeaker issue. Raut added that people have doubts about Hindutva in wake of the issue of loudspeakers at mosques.
-
Chikhali murder case: Kidnapper wanted ₹1 lakh, killed child without making ransom call
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police who arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night, said that the child was kidnapped for ransom. He allegedly killed the child before the ransom call was made. The deceased child was identified as Lakshman Baburam Devasi, 8, a resident of the same vicinity where his body was found.
-
Maha logs 162 new Covid cases as fresh infections rise for second straight day
Maharashtra witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day on Wednesday, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection, pushing the cumulative tally to 7,876,203, a health department bulletin showed. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127. The overall active caseload, meanwhile, stood at 690, official data showed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics