BBMP reservation hearing adjourned to September 27 by Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the reservation list announced for the 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to September 27.

READ | Karnataka HC rejects petitions challenging BBMP's delimitation exercise

The State Election Commission was earlier expected to announce the related final voters list on September 22. But the court was informed that it would now be announced on September 29.

READ | BBMP elections only as per new reservation list: Karnataka govt to HC

Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar had earlier dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the delimitation of wards.

On Wednesday, he asked the Election Commission's advocate about the rationale behind reserving all wards in an Assembly constituency limit for women. The EC was asked to present its arguments in the next date of hearing.

READ | Will BBMP polls be further delayed? Bommai government weighs options

Out of the 243 wards, 126 are reserved for women. Out of the total, 81 seats are reserved for backward classes, 28 for SCs and four for STs.