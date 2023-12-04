close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru man sues restaurant after serving chicken biryani without chicken, wins 1k: Report

Bengaluru man sues restaurant after serving chicken biryani without chicken, wins 1k: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 10:50 AM IST

City consumer court orders restaurant to pay compensation for 'mental agony'

A restaurant in Bengaluru was dragged to the consumer court for serving chicken biryani, without chicken in it, reported The Times of India. The city consumer court asked the restaurant to pay 1000 as compensation for the ‘mental agony’ it created for the customer, along with the refund of 150.

Chicken Biryani(Tea for Turmeric)
Chicken Biryani(Tea for Turmeric)

Also Read - Karnataka: Elephant dies after being tranquillised, say officials

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the report, a man named Krishnappa went to a restaurant along with his wife in April this year, after running out of cooking gas at home. The couple ordered a chicken biryani and took the parcel home. When they opened it, the biryani rice was provided without any meat in it and Krishnappa immediately dialed the restaurant.

When confronted about not giving chicken in chicken biryani, the restaurant owner promised to replace the order in a few minutes. However, the order was not replaced even after two hours and calls to the restaurant went unattended.

Krishnappa decided to serve a notice to the restaurant and sent legal documents but had not received an response from the owner. He then approached Bengaluru Urban district consumer disputes redressal commission in May with a complaint against the owner of the eatery and asked for 30,000 compensation.

Krishnappa did not hire any lawyer and argued the case on his own. He produced the photographs of biryani and said that he and his wife went through mental agony as they were unable to cook food that day.

Considering his argument, the judges reportedly said that the restaurant knowingly or unknowingly had committed a mistake and did not give proper services to the customer. It further ordered to pay compensation and refund to the customer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out