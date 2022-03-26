Bengaluru Metro's Purple line to be affected on Saturday night
- BMRCL said civil works are being taken up between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Metro stations from 9.30 p.m. onwards on Saturday night.
The Bengaluru Metro, which runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., will not be in service in some areas on Saturday night, according to BMRCL. Reportedly, BMRCL, which is the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, is undertaking civil maintenance works on the purple line between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Metro stations after 9:30 p.m. on March 26, Saturday.
Therefore, passengers may face partial disruption to services and not be able to go to and from these stations between 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
Metro services from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will be affected on Saturday, with metro operator saying that services to Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Metro stations and consequently the Baiyappanahalli stations will be affected at this time.
A statement by the BMRCL read, “To facilitate the above civil works there will be curtailment of Metro train services on the Purple Line on 26.03.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations."
It adds that, “During this period, on the Purple Line, Metro trains will run only between MG Road and Kengeri Metro stations as per the schedule.”
Furthermore, the statement read that the last train leaving the Kengeri station towards Baiyappanahalli would leave at 9 p.m., while the last train from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would depart at 9.30 p.m.
The civil works are said to be carried out during the night, according to reports, with the trains available to run through their normal route along the Purple Line on Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. 'as per schedule'.
The BMRCL has reportedly clarified that trains that run through the Green Line will continue unaffected on both Saturday as well as Sunday.
The Bengaluru Metro saw huge crowds for the first time since the pandemic earlier in the month, as people gathered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city’s Central Business District (CBD) to watch the second test match between India and Sri Lanka.
To cut traffic congestions on roads, the Bengaluru Traffic Police requested spectators to use public transport, which would also help clear up parking spots.
Namma Metro’s construction work in various areas of Bangalore, from Bannerghatta main road to Kanakapura main road, has taken up major sections of the roads, causing traffic jams on the daily and disrupting daily lives of citizens.
It is only expected to get worse as BMRCL has proposed to expand the metro line network to 170 kilometres by 2024 to meet demand.
