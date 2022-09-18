Congress leader arrested in sexual assault case

A Congress leader from Hubballi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman staff at a salon he owns, police said.

Manoj Karjagi, the former director of NorthWest Karnataka State Transport Corporation during Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-18), allegedly assaulted the woman at Lemorz Unisex Spa near JSS College Dharward.

According to a complaint, the woman said the incident took place on Saturday when Karjagi walked into the spa and started screaming at the woman for not keeping the place clean.

He then held her forcibly and kissed her. Soon after, she altered her friends who came in her rescue and filed the police complaint.

A case was filed in Vidyagiri police in Hubballi-Dharwad limits against the Congress leader.