Health ministry will soon issue fresh Covid protocol: Sudhakar

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the health ministry will soon issue new Covid guidelines, and measures have been taken “to send samples for genomic sequencing” and “ramp up booster dose coverage”, in the wake of spike in cases in several countries.

“In the wake of new variants being found in other countries, Union health ministry has directed states to send samples of all new Covid cases for genomic sequencing and we have already taken measures to implement the same,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Sudhakar said that some countries, including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. “China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster dose coverage,” he said.

“While we have achieved 100% coverage in two doses, precaution dose is yet to be taken by lot of people. All those who are yet to get their booster shots should voluntarily come forward and get it,”he said.

Sudhakar said that a high-level meeting will be chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai soon to discuss the next steps.

He said that Bengaluru airport has a high inflow of international passengers and as a result, the authorities will start screening passengers.

“Centre is constantly monitoring the global situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, doctors also cautioned the public to take precautionary measures.

“In view of the situation, Covid appropriate behaviour needs to be inculcated again. Mask will remain the single most protective thing against possible Covid flare up in India. Those who have not yet received the precautionary dose, will need to take the vaccine,” Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant Pulmonology, Sleep Physician, Manipal Hospital Old Airport road, said.