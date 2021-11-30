IIMC alumni Meet Connections 2021 closing held in Bengaluru

The Karnataka chapter of the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) hosted the valedictory session of Connections 2021 at a hotel in Bengaluru on November 27.

Connections is a series of annual alumni meet, organised across India and abroad every single year.

Sanjay Dwivedi, the event's chief guest, and the director-general of the IIMC apprised the alumni of the new initiatives taken by the institute, which is under the aegis of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

Karnataka chapter president and senior officer IAS Rajender Kataria presided over the meeting which was attended by IIMCAA president Kalyan Ranjan, IIMCAA awards coordinator Simrat Gulati, IIMCAA medical fund chairperson Nitin Pradhan, general secretary Sadhna Arya, author Milan Vohra, Puja Upadhyay, veteran marketing guru Acchutan Kutty and Madhava Reddy among others.

Karnataka general secretary Hemant AR conducted the meet on November 27 while organisation secretary Chaithanya Krishnaraju gave the vote of thanks.

