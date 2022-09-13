Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’

The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru.

On his Twitter timeline, DK Shivakumar wrote “From 2023 till 2028, Congress will give Bengaluru a historic transformation, making it one of the world’s best cities to live in, work and enjoy good quality life. To make this happen, we need to solve city’s traffic problems and make it battle-ready for climate change.(Sic)”

He further said that the action committee is looking for suggestions from various sections.

“The Better Bengaluru Action Plan Committee is preparing the blueprint for Bengaluru’s future. We are looking for suggestions and ideas. Please write to Suggestionsfornammabengaluru@gmail.com & share your ideas. This isn't a political effort. No matter which party you support, please engage with this committee for a Better Bengaluru. We want to hear from students, homemakers, resident associations, civil society, IT workers, startups &anyone who wants a Better Bengaluru.(Sic)”

Chaired by BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, the committee included the names of G Parameshwar, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, NA Harris and Rizwan Arshad as members of this committee. All the above people are Congress MLAs from different constituencies in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.

