Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru.
The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru.
On his Twitter timeline, DK Shivakumar wrote “From 2023 till 2028, Congress will give Bengaluru a historic transformation, making it one of the world’s best cities to live in, work and enjoy good quality life. To make this happen, we need to solve city’s traffic problems and make it battle-ready for climate change.(Sic)”
He further said that the action committee is looking for suggestions from various sections.
“The Better Bengaluru Action Plan Committee is preparing the blueprint for Bengaluru’s future. We are looking for suggestions and ideas. Please write to Suggestionsfornammabengaluru@gmail.com & share your ideas. This isn't a political effort. No matter which party you support, please engage with this committee for a Better Bengaluru. We want to hear from students, homemakers, resident associations, civil society, IT workers, startups &anyone who wants a Better Bengaluru.(Sic)”
Chaired by BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, the committee included the names of G Parameshwar, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, NA Harris and Rizwan Arshad as members of this committee. All the above people are Congress MLAs from different constituencies in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
‘Declare Noida part of Delhi’ urges AAP local chief to PM Modi
In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of Delhi. Read Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi.
Prabha Atre launches Kirana Gharana library and research centre
Pune: Padma Vibhushan and veteran classical vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Prabha Atre brought in her 91th birthday by opening a public Kirana Gharana library and research centre at her Swarmyee Gurukul off Jungli Maharaj road in the city. The library set up at her gurukul has around 250 books and 100 magazines, with about 20 GB of audio/video of musical performances by the singers of the Kirana Gharana.
K'taka introduces quota for 'male third gender' in police constable recruitment
In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started. "For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.
‘Don’t touch my body…I'm male': At Nabanna march, Suvendu's remark to female cop
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday caught in a controversy after a remark he made during the 'Nabanna Chalo' protest march in Kolkata was played up by the Trinamool Congress. The video had already caught the attention of social media users, before it was shared by the TMC on their official Twitter handle. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party put a spin on it amid an ongoing blame game between the two parties.
