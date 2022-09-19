Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka man shoots a dog for barking at him, booked : Report

Karnataka man shoots a dog for barking at him, booked : Report

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:41 PM IST

The man - identified as Krishnappa - allegedly chased the dog and shot it in a horrific incident that took place Saturday afternoon

A case has been booked under section 428 (mischief by killing an animal) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Police in Karnataka's Doddaballapur have charged a man for shooting a stray dog with an air rifle. The man - identified as Krishnappa - allegedly chased the dog and shot it in a horrific incident that took place Saturday afternoon, The Times of India said in its report.

According to the report, Krishnappa runs a pig farm in Doddaballapur's Madagondanahalli village and was irked by the dog constantly barking at him every time he passed by.

The dog was named by other locals as 'Raaki'.

On Saturday Krishnappa dug out his rifle and fired pellets at 'Raaki' but the dog managed to escape. Krishnappa chased after it and continued firing till the dog died.

Angry villagers immediately alerted Prani Pakshi Dasoha - a district-based animal welfare group - and a police complaint was filed against Krishnappa.

A case has been booked under section 428 (mischief by killing an animal) of the Indian Penal Code and police are investigating; a policeman told The Times of India the dog's body had been sent for a post-mortem and the report was awaited.

bengaluru karnataka
