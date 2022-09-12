K’taka CM increases solatium for forest staff to ₹50 lakh
Speaking after paying respects to the persons who laid down their lives in duty, as part of national forest martyrs day-2022 organised by the forest department here, he said the state’s forest cover must be increased from the current 21 per cent to 30 per cent.
The Karnataka government will hike the solatium from the existing ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, aimed at ensuring stability and social security to the families of forest officials who died in the line of duty, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
Pointing out that his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa had hiked the solatium paid to the fallen officials’ families from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh, Bommai said the incumbent government will further hike it from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
Besides, the government will ensure appointment of the family members to jobs on compassionate grounds and will take care of their welfare with utmost sympathy. “You protect the forest, the government will protect you,” he said.
Noting that the government has plans to increase the forest cover from 21 percent to 30 per cent, the Chief Minister pointed out that Karnataka has over four lakh hectares of barren land and afforestation can be done to increase the forest area.
Karnataka was the first state in the country to present the environment budget and ₹100 crore has been allocated, he said.
This year, an afforestation program will be taken up at a cost of ₹100 crore. A special plan has been chalked out by the forest department to conserve the ecologically sensitive areas.
The department has taken special interest to protect natural resources and minimise loss to the environment. By implementing the action plan this year, a new model will be prepared and this would help increase the forest cover, he added.
Further, calling on the forest department to strive towards reducing man-animal conflict, Bommai said the elephant menace in the state is very high and the government has provided ₹100 crore to evolve a new system in protecting people from them.
-
Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases
The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered. The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.
-
Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale
After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government. Spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers-Punjab and Chandigarh, Professor Tarun Ghai said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges.
-
Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. “I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
-
Mathematical proficiency of Class 3 Maha students behind national average: study
Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. In other categories, such as time measurement, volume measurements and calendar reading, students from Maharashtra have performed near to the national average. In English, Hindi and Marathi languages, Maharashtra students have performed better than the national average.
-
People dissatisfied with Bharatiya Janata Party rule: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calling it “both corrupt and conspiratorial”. He said people were dissatisfied with the BJP rule amid all the 'hate-mongering'. “The BJP engages in negative publicity (against adversaries). Baseless and absurd things are being spread about the Samajwadi Party,” he observed. Taking about the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said it was a period that saw investments came and development.
