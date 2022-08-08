Rain batters coastal parts in Karnataka, to continue for next three days

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage, while flooding led to disruption in connectivity between coastal districts. Several trees were uprooted due to the rain, and a number of house collapses were also reported.

Visuals on local channels showed reservoirs, dams, lakes, rivers and all other water bodies swelling over and flowing into villages and settlements, disrupting daily life, while residents in flood-prone areas were seen wading through water to carry out last rites of a deceased.

Farmers and villagers are also dealing with severe crop loss and power cuts. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state has released ₹200 crores to take up relief and rehabilitation operations. Officials have been instructed to survey landslide-prone areas and low-lying ones to run precautionary measures such as relocating residents in danger.

As per reports, two children were killed on Sunday in Solur village near Ramanagaram after a wall collapsed on them. That takes the total death count in Karnataka in rain-related incidents from June 1 to August 6 to around 70, according to a report by news agency PTI, while a total of 507 domestic animals have been killed during the period.

A total of 3,559 houses, the report added, have been damaged completely due to rains, while 3,162 kilometres (km) of roads, 8,445 km of rural roads, 1,068 bridges and culverts and 4,531 schools have been damaged.

Another report by The New Indian Express said two houses collapsed in Belagavi on Sunday, however no one was injured.

Rain did not spare non-coastal areas either, inundating several roads and causing heavy traffic congestions. Twitter user Sukesh Gowda posted a video of the Income Tax office in Tumakuru and said, “This is the Income Tax Office, Tumakuru, Karnataka. Office is closed from 31st July, 2022 from last 8 days due to heavy rain and sewer leakage. Where to go to get our work done? Kindly help.”

Kindly help. @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @IncomeTaxIndia @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RQiQbXtPDD — Sukesh Gowda (@sukeshgowda0) August 8, 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, rain is likely to continue for three more days. “Intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over south and coastal Karnataka during the next five days,” it said on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)