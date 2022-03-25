RRR to air on Friday: 10 midnight shows confirmed in Bengaluru

SS Rajamouli's latest film, RRR, which is scheduled for release this Friday, stars Ram Charan and NTR in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also in the film. It is being called one of the year's most highly-anticipated films and has been promoted in all major cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

The film is a tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

According to reports, RRR is opening its box-office innings with up to 10 midnight shows in Bengaluru. Reportedly, the team is in the process of finalizing just as many shows in Hyderabad as well.

Ticket prices for the midnight shows in Bengaluru might range from Rs. 400 and go up to Rs. 800 per person. As of now, the earliest available show for RRR in Bengaluru is at 4 a.m., while Hyderabad gets it at 6.15 a.m..

However, fans in Karnataka were in for a disappointment, as RRR, which is set to have around 2,000 shows in the state, had no dubbed Kannada version. Disheartened fans then took to Twitter, trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka, and saying that the movie not being released in the Kannada language in Karnataka is a great insult for Kannadigas.

One user wrote, "Dear @ssrajamouli -You spoke so much about releasing #RRR in Kannada. You even spoke about your Kannada roots in many platforms but when the time has come to stand for Kannada, you have sadly chickened out. Not a single Kannada version. You are ignoring and insulting Kannadigas."

Distributors have since considered the demand of their fans in Karnataka and convinced theatre owners to play the Kannada version. In fact, Bengaluru will get a midnight show for the Kannada version of RRR at a single-screen in the heart of Gandhinagar.

Nevertheless, with multiple shows being sold out in Bengaluru already, the minor roadblock now seems to be water under the bridge.