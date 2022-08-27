Siddaramaiah at 'Indo-China Friendship' event? 'No, I declined,' he says amid row
Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressed surprise at being included in the guest list of an event on the alleged interference of the United States in China's internal affairs, despite having declined their invitation.
The invitation card of a seminar organised by the Inia-China Friendship Association Karnataka chapter has triggered a fresh row as former chief minister Siddaramaiah's name has been mentioned as one of the chief guests of the event. The topic of the seminar is -- Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China. "If anyone had any doubt that CONgress works for China, this will clear their doubt," BJP leader CT Ravi tweeted attacking the Congress. Siddaramaiah clarified that he had declined the invitation for the event scheduled tomorrow. "It is surprising to see my name despite declining it," he tweeted.
"I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program," he said.
Apart from Siddaramaiah, Dr H C Mahadevappa, former deputy CM of Karnataka was listed as the guest of honour, while Rajya Sabha MP Dr L Hanumanthaiah and former minister of Karnataka PGR Sindhia, who is the president of ICFA National, are named as the speakers of the event.
The seminar, which would be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road, would also be presided by K Srinivas Gowda, also a former minister of Karnataka and the president of ICFA in Karnataka. The event would start at 10am on Sunday and also host a Chinese photographic exhibition till 5 pm from Sunday to September 3.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
