Why NRI/Management medical seats in Karnataka are staying vacant
- Most of the medical seats under the NRI/management quota in Karnataka stay vacant due to unaffordable fees, data on the Department of Medical Education's website showed.
In a shocking reveal, the Department of Medical Education's (DME) data has showed that a major portion of medical seats under the NRI/management quota have no takers in Karnataka. As many as 72% of the total seats reserved under the NRI/management quota were vacant between 2017 and 2021. These seats were then returned to colleges.
According to a report in a leading daily, the seats go unclaimed during the counselling rounds conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), due to unaffordable fees. However, of the four quotas available in private medical colleges, government, private, management and NRI, the government and private quota seats are said to get filled up quickly.
That makes up an average of 88% of the total seats and the remaining 12% reserved for NRI/management quota each year see unfilled seats sent back to the college pools. The fees for each seat is reduced once they are sent back to colleges unclaimed.
Students are said to pick seats in the top four to five colleges despite the high fees, however seats in other colleges are usually brought down by a few lakhs at most, reports said. On average, students are forced to pay around Rs. 1.1 crore and Rs. 2.7 crore to complete the four-and-a-half-year course through the NRI/management quota, as the annual fees across colleges is from Rs. 25 lakhs to Rs. 60 lakhs.
|Year
|Percentage of seats that remained vacant
|2017
|81%
|2018
|64.5%
|2019
|67.4%
|2020
|83.3%
|2021
|63.2%
The above table shows an yearly break up of the data from the DME website, displaying how many seats remained vacant per year from the NRI/management quota. The DME's data reportedly showed that over 600 seats from the quota were returned to colleges after the Undergraduate-NEET exam of 2021.
According to the leading daily, colleges have their own arrangement to tackle the vacancies. They would have a list ready beforehand, consisting of willing students who would take these vacant seats. These students had an advantage as they could pay the college fees in cash, whereas they would have had to pay via demand drafts if they went through KEA counselling.
The report added that the KEA requires colleges to upload fees paid by students for the first year on its portal. After the first year, the fees charged by colleges could be bargained, while some private medical colleges also offer package deals if fees are paid upfront.
-
Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.
-
Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress. Read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.
-
Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
A bridegroom in Bihar's Ara town was among three people injured whenThe groom, Ravi Shankar Kumard and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said. The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment. Bhojpur district superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested.
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
-
Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics