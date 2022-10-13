Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Baklavi restaurant brawl: Bathinda MTP surrenders before BOI

Baklavi restaurant brawl: Bathinda MTP surrenders before BOI

Published on Oct 13, 2022 01:11 AM IST

On September 15, Bindra’s son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra had surrendered before court after evading arrest for one and a half months. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, a key suspect in the high-profile Baklavi restaurant brawl case, surrendered before the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) on Wednesday after being on the run for two months.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma confirmed the development. He was reportedly kept at the Sarabha Nagar police station after his surrender.

On September 15, Bindra’s son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra had surrendered before court after evading arrest for one and a half months.

The case

The incident in question took place on the night of July 29 at the upmarket Baklavi restaurant on Barewal road, Southern Bypass, which is owned by SS Bindra and his family.

The complainants — investment adviser Anirudh Garg, former national cricketer Karan Goel, industrialist Sanjiv Mongia, chartered accountant Rajnish Garg and others alleged that SS Bindra, Puneet, Gurkirat and others attacked and injured them grievously after an argument.

Manmeet Singh Bindra, co-owner of the restaurant, had also posted a video on his Facebook account where he alleged that the guests were drunk and had started misbehaving with the staff following a dispute over the bill.

The accused had been booked for attempt to murder at the Sarabha Nagar police station. They had submitted an application in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail in September, but it had been rejected.

