No corruption in nutrition scheme, AG audit report not final: MP home minister
The Accountant General's (AG) audit report on the take home ration (THR) component of the supplementary nutrition programme 'poshan-aahar' has kicked up a controversy with the Congress alleging corruption in its implementation.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday denied irregularities in implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme and said the Accountant General's audit report on the programme was not final and that the number of a vehicle mentioned in it was not registered on the transport department's “Vahan” portal.
The Accountant General's (AG) audit report on the take home ration (THR) component of the supplementary nutrition programme 'poshan-aahar' has kicked up a controversy with the Congress alleging corruption in its implementation.
The opposition party, citing the report, has said vehicles mentioned as trucks for transportation of 'take home ration' turned out to be motorcycles and cars.
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, maintained the audit report was not final.
“In the report it was mentioned that poshan-aahar was transported in such vehicles whose registration numbers match with cars, scooters or tractors and are not available on the Vahan portal, which means they are not registered. But the fact is, a registration number, MP 15 AV 3835, is mentioned in the report, while in the department records the number mentioned is MP 15 LA 3835 and this number is also recorded at weigh-bridge and security registers where entries were made,” he told reporters.
“Before giving a report to the audit, officials should have taken on record entries made at weigh-bridge and security registers maintained in Sagar district,” Mishra said.
Referring to the audit report finding that eight districts had received 97,656 MT of poshan-aahar, but in anganwadis (child care centres) only 86,377 MT was transported, and the rest was not found in stocks, Mishra said in the preliminary probe, auditors have taken into account only that poshan-aahar whose bills were paid, but not recorded those whose payments were pending. As this poshan-aahar was transported, it was not mentioned in stocks, said the minister.
"Just because bills for transportation were not paid doesn't mean it (food material) was not transported,” he said. Besides, the auditor had sought factual information in two weeks so that they can take a call on whether or not to include it in the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report, he said.
“The report in question was not final,” Mishra said. He categorically said there were no irregularities in the poshan-aahar programme and added the state government will give a detailed reply in two weeks' time on the issue.
The Congress on Tuesday cited the AG report to allege corruption in the supplementary nutrition scheme implemented by the women and child development (WCD) department wherein vehicles mentioned as trucks turned out to be motorcycles and cars.
“As per the report, till 2021, 4.05 MT take home ration (THR) was distributed to 1.35 crore beneficiaries amounting to ₹2393.21 crore.
It specifically pointed out that the registration numbers of trucks mentioned in the records of the transport of food material turned out to be motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws, tractors and tankers when checked through the ‘Vahan’ portal of the transport department,” state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra had alleged at a press conference in Bhopal.
Comparing the alleged irregularities in the scheme and distribution of ration with the infamous Bihar fodder scam, the Congress demanded the resignation of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who heads the WCD department.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics