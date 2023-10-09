News / Cities / Caught On camera: Bihar cops dump accident victim's remains into Muzaffarpur canal

Caught On camera: Bihar cops dump accident victim's remains into Muzaffarpur canal

Nisha Anand
Oct 09, 2023

Three cops were caught on camera throwing the remains of a road accident victim into a canal near Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Sunday.

Three Bihar Police personnel faced action on Sunday for dumping the remains of a person, who died in a road accident on Sunday, into a canal near Muzaffarpur district – the entire incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media.

Screengrab of the incident shows three cops throwing the remains of the victim into a canal in Bihar.
The incident took place near Dhodhi canal bridge in the Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district, police said, confirming the authenticity of the video.

"It’s an unfortunate incident and the cops who were present there failed to perform their duty properly. The driver constable involved has been suspended, while the contracts of two home guard jawans on duty has been terminated,” a statement by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur read.

Trigger warning: The content of this video may contain distressing visuals that could be upsetting to some. Please exercise caution with engaging.

The identity of the victim has not been established yet. However, some parts of the victim's body that could be recovered were sent for a postmortem examination, the statement read.

The Muzaffarpur Police also issued a clarification regarding the incident on its social media platform on X. The police said they received information about a road accident that resulted in the death of the victim. Due to the severity of the accident, certain remains of the victim and clothing could not be recovered. Consequently, these remains were disposed of in a nearby canal.

The incident was captured by a passerby on a camera, showing two personnel dragging the victim's blood-soaked body, with a third official assisting them. They were also seen using their batons to push the body into the canal.

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

