1,000 to perform yoga at Chandigarh’s Rock Garden

The iconic Rock Garden will be the venue for the main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) in the city on Wednesday, which will be attended by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit as chief guest, and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the guest of honour.

The event, being organised by the directorate of AYUSH, will be attended by around 1,000 yoga enthusiasts. Meanwhile, a huge number of participants would perform yoga at about 100 other locations in the city.

This year’s IDY will be commemorated under the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” emphasising global unity and harmony. By bringing together yoga enthusiasts, professionals and organisations, the UT administration aims to foster a sense of unity and solidarity in the pursuit of holistic wellness.

PGI all set to celebrate IDY today

Chandigarh PGIMER’s yoga centre, “CCRYN-collaborative centre for mind body intervention through yoga” is organising an event to mark the IDY at PGIMER, sports centre, on Wednesday. The event will see participation from director, dean, medical superintendent, deputy director, financial advisor, faculty, students, staff and their families. The yoga centre will also be inaugurated by the director after the event.

Panchkula ADC reviews preps

Panchkula The district-level programme for the IDY is set to take place at Parade Ground, Sector 5, in Panchkula, on Wednesday.

During a review meeting held at Parade Ground on Tuesday, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Varsha Khangwal emphasised the significance of the programme and provided guidelines to the officials for its smooth organisation.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh reviewed the security arrangements and directed the officers to ensure necessary security protocols for the event.

The ADC said the district-level programme will be attended by the state’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala as the chief guest and state minister Sandeep Singh as the guest of honour.

Participants in the district-level programme have received training from Patanjali yoga teachers.