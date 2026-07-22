3 injured, 18 houses damaged after cloudburst in Kangra

Incessant rainfall on Tuesday triggered landslides, flash-floods and road blocks at several places in Himachal, disrupting normal life. Three people were injured and 18 houses damaged after flash-flood triggered by a cloudburst struck Boh Valley in the Shahpur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, said officials. People using temporary bridge to cross the Jahlma rivulet in Himachal’s Lahaul on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Nine cowsheds were destructed and 8 cattle deaths were reported, besides damage to a primary school building in the area, they added.

Officials said the cloudburst occurred in the higher reaches of the valley, triggering flooding and the flow of debris into houses in Speda and Garghoon villages. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa said that Speda and Garghoon villages have suffered damage, while another village, Lam, is also at risk. “A rescue operation was initiated and the concerned SDM rushed to the spot. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been dispatched. The affected families will be shifted to temporary shelters, and the administration will assess the damage caused,” he said.

Chamba-Bharmour NH blocked

In Chamba district, the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A) was blocked again on Tuesday after a landslide near Durgathi. Officials said a landslide blocked the highway at around 8 am, but traffic was restored by around 11 am. However, intermittent landslides again blocked the stretch. The highway was also blocked at Batti Ki Hatti for around half an hour.

The Chamba-Tissa road was also blocked at several places due to continuous rainfall. A private bus was stranded in Kandla Nullah along the Chamba-Tissa road in the morning after incessant rainfall caused the water level in the nullah to rise. Heavy rain also caused a section of the Lahru-Nurpur road to collapse near Tikkargala on the border of Chamba-Kangra district.

As many as 36 roads remained blocked in Mandi district, while 12 roads remained blocked in Shimla district.

Heavy rainfall to continue: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy showers to continue in parts of the state till July 27. The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra and Mandi district for July 22, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. A similar yellow alert has also been issued for July 23 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 14 cm was recorded in Palampur, followed by Renuka (11 cm), Jatton Barrage (10 cm), Rajgarh (8 cm), Paonta (8 cm), Nahan (8 cm), Dharmshala (7 cm), Pachhad (7 cm), Dhaulakuan Aws (6 cm), Dharmshala Aws (5 cm), Sundarnagar (3 cm), Mandi (3 cm), Kufri (3 cm), Raipur Maidan (3 cm), Baldwara (2 cm), Jot (2 cm), Keylong (2 cm), Slapper (1 cm), Kotkhai (1 cm), and Jogindarnagar (1 cm).

In Lahaul-Spiti, parts of Udaipur sub-division remained cut off from the rest of the district a day after a flash flood in the Jahlma rivulet. Many local traders had to hire labourers to manually carry their harvested crop across a temporary footbridge on the rivulet. The sacks were then loaded onto another vehicle on the opposite bank and dispatched to vegetable markets. With the road washed away, locals too were forced to cross the Jahlma rivulet on foot using the temporary footbridge to reach the other side.