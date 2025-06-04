40 Punjab govt school students clear JEE Advanced exam

Forty students from Punjab’s government-run schools have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, paving way for them to join the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday. Students who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam are eligible for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Congratulating the students, Bains said they have made the state proud.

Bains said that Arshdeep Singh, student of Shaheed Flight Lt. Mohit Kumar Garg School of Eminence Samana, achieved the feat despite suffering a personal loss. He said Arshdeep’s mother, Sunita Rani, worked as a sanitation worker at a meager salary of ₹8,000 a month. Yet, she instilled in him the determination to pursue his dreams.

He also shared the story of Lovepreet Singh, a student from a government school in Ferozepur district, who cracked the JEE exam without private coaching. He achieved success despite limited financial resources, with the state government’s free coaching camp providing him crucial academic exposure and motivation.

Harkiran Dass, a government school student from Patiala, who has cleared the exam is the son of a local factory worker who earns ₹7,000 a month, said the minister

3 students from Sangrur govt schools also successful

Among the successful students are three from Sangrur – Roshan Kumar, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Badrukhan, Jashandeep Kaur of School of Eminence, Dirba, and Lakhwinder Singh from Meritorious School, Ghabdan.

Roshan has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1,134 while Jashandeep secured an AIR of 2,945 and Lakhwinder Singh was ranked 3,278.

District education officer, secondary, Tarwinder Kaur and deputy DEO Manjeet Kaur expressed their happiness, stating, “It is a proud moment for us that students from government schools in our district will be going to IITs. This shows the dedication of our students and the quality of education provided in our institutions.”

Reflecting on his success, Roshan said, “I used to study for 15 hours daily. I had the full support of my teachers and family.” Besides self-study, Roshan also availed free coaching from a Sangrur-based institute and government platforms like ‘Sathee’ application for his preparation. He aspires to pursue Computer Science engineering.

Jashandeep, hailing from Toor Banjara village, has secured a preparatory rank. A prep rank in JEE Advanced is a special rank allotted to SC PwD and ST candidates. Her principal, Bharat Bhushan from SOE Dirba, said that while she may consider other esteemed institutions like NITs (National Institute of Technology), joining an IIT would require her to reappear for the exam after a year.

Jashandeep aspires to pursue BTech in Data Science. She stated, “I want to be a data scientist. I had full support of my family. I took no external coaching; I attended the summer and winter camps organised by the Punjab government. I also used PACE, which is integrated within the Sathee app of the government, for further assistance in my studies.”

Lakhwinder, who hails from Bhai Rupa village of Bathinda, and has achieved a prep rank of 3,278 without any coaching, said he had attended the summer camp organised by the state government. “I did not know I had cleared the exam, my friend told me,” he said. He added that now he has taken admission in the BTech programme in computer science engineering and mechanical engineering at Punjabi University Campus, Talwandi Sabo.