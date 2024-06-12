8 terror handlers declared proclaimed offenders in Kashmir

Eight terror handlers, operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, were declared proclaimed offenders in the northern district of Baramulla, police said on Wednesday. HT Image

A police spokesperson said that the court of sub judge, Uri, declared this on the application moved by Baramulla Police under EMICO Act.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The terror handlers are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan and are working with different terrorist outfits,” he said.

The spokesperson identified the eight persons as Mohd Azad involved in case FIR no: 26/1992 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Naseer Ahmad involved in case FIR no: 26/1992 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Kareem Din involved in case FIR no: 46/1994 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Mohd Hafeez Mir involved in case FIR no: 77/1997 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Meer Ahmad involved in case FIR no: 83/1999 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Bashir Ahmed involved in case FIR no: 18/1999 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Showkat Ahmed Paswal involved in case FIR no: 101/1998 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act and Ahad Bhat involved in case FIR no: 33/1997 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act.

“ Proclamation orders under Section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against these eight terror handlers which have been pasted at their residences, public places,” he said.

The court has issued directions that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month, failing which process for attachment of property under Section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them, the spokesperson said.