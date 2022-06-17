Agnipath scheme: Protesters clash with cops in Himachal
Protests erupted across hill-state against the controversial Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces on Thursday.
Demonstrations were held at Gaggal, Kangra, Nagrota, Mandi, Hamirpur and several other places and youngsters carrying the Tricolour raised slogans against the Union government, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and the BJP.
The protests, which coincided with the PM’s two-day visit to Dharamshala, saw angry protesters block highways and clash with police personnel. In Kangra, protestors vented their anger by tearing down the PM’s hoardings and burning the party’s flags.
At Gaggal, the youth blocked the Mandi-Pathankot highway just before the arrival of the PM at Dharamshala. The police had to use force to disperse the protesters, who were marching towards Dharamshala with the purported intention to gherao the PM.
Police also detained dozens of protestors including Kangra Youth Congress president Pankaj Panku.
Demanding that the decision be rolled back, protesters said the BJP had come to power by cashing in on the army’s valour but through the recruitment scheme it was jeopardising the future of youngsters eager to serve the nation.
Jai Ram slams Oppn for misleading youth
Slamming the opposition for misleading the youth, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Some political parties are trying to instigate the youth. I urge the youth not to get misled and keep faith in the policies of the PM Modi-led government.”
