Ajnala violence: Law and order in Punjab under control, says minister

Two days after the supporters of Khalistan sympathiser and the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De,’ Amritpal Singh embroiled in a tussle with Punjab Police at Ajnala in Amritsar for the release of Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, finance minister of Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema, said, “The law-and-order situation in Punjab is under control.” He was speaking at the inauguration of the equestrian show organised under the ‘Rangla Punjab Crafts Mela’ at Raja Bhalidndra Singh Sports Complex, Patiala on Saturday. Cheema was speaking at the inauguration of the equestrian show organised under the ‘Rangla Punjab Crafts Mela’. (HT File Photo)

While responding to the questions about the law and order situation in Punjab, Cheema said, “No one is allowed to take law and order into their hands.” He termed the Ajnala incident as “unfortunate.” He added, “Unfortunately, the protestors used Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as a shield. I would like to urge the Jathedar of Akal Takht to take action against the protestors who took Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji with them during the protest.”

Cheema added, “I also appeal to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to take action against such people (protestors who stormed the Police station and took Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji with them) who use religion in such protests.” He claimed that the police acted in restraint because the protestors had taken Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in their protest.

Release of Sikh ‘political’ prisoners

When asked about the release of Sikh prisoners, he said, “It is a matter of the union government and other states.”

Tussle between Punjab CM and Governor

About the question on the ongoing tussle between the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, Cheema said, “The governor should maintain dignity of his office. The government of Punjab has been chosen by the people of the state and it is working by keeping in mind the demands and issues of the people of Punjab.”

Punjab Budget

When asked about the approval of Budget session, the finance minister, said, “I am hopeful that the governor will give approval for the budget session soon.”

SIT’s challan in Kotkapura firing case

The special investigation team (SIT) led by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav filed a 7,000-page challan in the Kotkapura firing case on Friday. Cheema said, “The SIT set up by the high court has filed the challan. After a long time, people of Punjab have got justice. Now the government of Punjab will present its side in the court.”