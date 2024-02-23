Amritpal’s kin start hunger strike for return of NSA detainees to Punjab

Parents of Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief and NSA detainee Amritpal Singh on Thursday started an indefinite hunger strike seeking the return of all 10 detainees back to Punjab. Amritpal Singh (PTI)

The Punjab government had invoked the National Security Act against Amritpal and his aides in April last year. Amritpal and his aides were shifted to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. The detainees have been on a hunger strike since February 16 over alleged violations of their privacy and human rights.

Two days back, Amritpal parents — mother Balwinder Kaur and father Tarsem Singh — and kin of other detainees had met Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori to raise their concerns and submitted a memorandum. On Thursday, DC and senior police officers met Amritpal parents tried to dissuade them from proceeding on hunger strike, but Waris Punjab de chief parents started their protest outside Saragarhi Serai. Family members of other NSA detainees will join the strike daily. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, along with other leaders, were also present at the protest site.

Speaking to media Balwinder Kaur said: “Until the NSA detainees are not brought back to Punjab, we will not eat anything, and our stir will continue.”