close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / As winter sets in, Kinnaur slaps ban on trekking

As winter sets in, Kinnaur slaps ban on trekking

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 21, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Kinnaur district administration takes precautionary measures to avert untoward incidents at the time of snowfall

In a bid to ensure safety of trekkers and mountaineers due to heavy snowfall, the Kinnaur district administration banned all trekking and mountaineering activities in the region.

As winter sets in, Kinnaur slaps ban on trekking (HT File)
As winter sets in, Kinnaur slaps ban on trekking (HT File)

The orders to this effect were passed by deputy commissioner Torul S Ravish. The decision comes in the wake of potential dangers posed by heavy snowfall on the high peaks of Kinnaur.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Deputy commissioner Ravish said the decision was a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents. He said that trekking would not be permitted in the district until further notice, and violators would face legal consequences under the Disaster Management Act.

The ban, enacted under Section 34 of the State Disaster Management Act (SDMA) 2005, aims to mitigate risks associated with snow-related incidents, including tractors getting stuck and trekkers losing their way in the perilous terrains of Kinnaur. The region attracts trekkers from across the country and the world.

Kinnaur, known for its breathtaking landscapes and high-altitude terrains, often experiences snowfall ranging from 5 to 7 feet on its towering peaks. The decision to impose the ban was taken by the need to avoid potential accidents and mishaps, particularly in higher altitude areas where oxygen levels can fall after snowfall.

The district administration’s move has been welcomed by locals and experts, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of snowfall in Kinnaur during winter.

The district administration has encouraged individuals to stay updated on further announcements and adhere to safety guidelines in place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out