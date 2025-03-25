Assault video: Police initiate probe against pastor Bajinder

The Mohali police have initiated a probe against controversial pastor Bajinder Singh days after a purported video of him assaulting a man and woman in his office went viral on social media. Controversial pastor Bajinder Singh

According to officials familiar with the matter, the video is of the Church of Glory and Wisdom at Majri run by pastor Bajinder. The CCTV footage from his office is of February 13, 2025, said officials.

The Mohali police on Monday recorded statements of victims who also worked as pastors in the said church under Bajinder.

“A total of four pastors from Kurali and nearby areas lodged their complaints with us. They worked under Bajinder for the past many years and now wished to work independently which led to the dispute. The woman pastor in her complaint alleged that she was repeatedly slapped after being humiliated by Bajinder in his office and the other victim also voiced the same,” a police official said.

Another senior police official privy to the matter said that after investigating the case, adequate legal action will be taken against Bajinder.

In the said video, Bajinder is seen throwing a bunch of papers at the woman before charging towards her and allegedly slapping her twice on the face. In another video, Bajinder allegedly overpowered a man (likely to be an employee) and slapped him multiple times.

Bajinder appeared in a Mohali court on Monday in connection with a 2018 sexual harassment case. When asked by the media about the video of attacking two persons, the pastor refused to comment.

Advocates Anil Sagar and Sumit Saini, counsels of the complainant, showed videos of the pastor hitting a woman to the Mohali court.

“We told the court that while Bajinder is out on bail in the Zirakpur sexual assault case, he has been booked in another sexual harassment case and now the videos of him assaulting a woman have surfaced showing his conduct. The case is on the final stage and the order is expected on March 28,” advocate Sagar said.

Bajinder was arrested at the Delhi airport on July 20, 2018, for alleged rape of a Zirakpur woman, when he was about to board a flight to London where he was scheduled to attend an event.

The pastor’s aides — Jatinder, Akbar Ali, Sitar Ali, Sucha Singh, Rajesh Chaudhary and Sandeep Pehlwan — have also been named in the FIR. They too allegedly assaulted her.

Bajinder’s supporters who were at the Mohali court allegedly misbehaved with the media and lensmen who shot videos and photos of the pastor following which senior Mohali police officials had to intervene and control the situation.