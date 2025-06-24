Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bar room at Punjab & Haryana high court gutted by fire

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2025 09:58 AM IST

According to fire officials, the flames also spread to two adjacent rooms before being brought under control. Swift action prevented the fire from engulfing other parts of the court complex, fire officials said. No casualties were reported.

Fire broke out in the female advocates’ Bar room of the Punjab and Haryana high court in the early hours of Monday. No casualty was reported but the mishap resulted in some damages to property. A preliminary report suggested that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit.

The structure that was affected by fire on Monday. (HT Photo)
The structure that was affected by fire on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to fire officials, the flames also spread to two adjacent rooms before being brought under control. Swift action prevented the fire from engulfing other parts of the court complex, fire officials said. No casualties were reported.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bar room at Punjab & Haryana high court gutted by fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On