Bar room at Punjab & Haryana high court gutted by fire

Fire broke out in the female advocates’ Bar room of the Punjab and Haryana high court in the early hours of Monday. No casualty was reported but the mishap resulted in some damages to property. A preliminary report suggested that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit. The structure that was affected by fire on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to fire officials, the flames also spread to two adjacent rooms before being brought under control. Swift action prevented the fire from engulfing other parts of the court complex, fire officials said. No casualties were reported.