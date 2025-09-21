Bihar, Purvanchal groups flag concern over migrant workers’ safety in Punjab

The Bihar Foundation (an initiative of the Bihar government) and the Purvanchal Association have expressed concern over reports on social media suggesting that migrant workers are being forced to leave Punjab. In a joint statement, the two organisations said ensuring the safety of migrant workers, who had contributed significantly to Punjab’s growth, was the responsibility of the state government (HT File Photo)

In a joint statement, the two organisations said ensuring the safety of migrant workers, who had contributed significantly to Punjab’s growth, was the responsibility of the state government. “We are confident that the spirit of brotherhood between the local population and the migrant community will be maintained, and strict action will be taken against elements trying to disrupt this harmony,” the statement read.

Dr Rupesh Kumar Singh, chairman of the Punjab and Chandigarh chapter of Bihar Foundation, said they were in constant touch with the Punjab government.

“There is an atmosphere of fear among migrant workers and reports are emerging of people returning to their home states. We trust the state government will act vigilantly and direct the police and administration to strengthen the sense of security,” he said, adding that the Bihar government had also been approached for high-level discussions with Punjab.

DK Singh, president of the Chandigarh unit of the Purvanchal Association, urged the Punjab government to instruct all district administrations to take strict action against those trying to incite unrest.