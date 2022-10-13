Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP govt shattered dreams of poor and middle-class youth: Congress

BJP govt shattered dreams of poor and middle-class youth: Congress

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 03:31 AM IST

BJP governments were never concerned about the youth of the country and the state and have instead brought anti-youth policies, says the Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raghubir Singh Bali concluded second phase of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra in which he marched through Nagrota, Jawalamukhi, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nadaun, Alampur and Palampur. (HT Photo)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raghubir Singh Bali concluded second phase of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra in which he marched through Nagrota, Jawalamukhi, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nadaun, Alampur and Palampur. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raghubir Singh Bali has accused the BJP governments at the Centre as well as the state of shattering dreams of crores of youth belonging to poor and middle-class families by failing to provide them jobs.

Bali, who concluded second phase of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra, said the BJP governments were never concerned about the youth of the country and the state and have instead brought anti-youth policies, the Agnipath scheme was an example of which.

The second leg of Yatra launched on October 10 marched through Nagrota, Jawalamukhi, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nadaun, Alampur and concluding at Palampur. The first phase of yatra was held in September.

Bali said that Himachal Pradesh was among top-three states today with the highest unemployment rate.

During the first wave of Covid, the unemployment rate was 26% in Himachal, he added.

Bali said officially, there are 8.82 lakh unemployed youth in Himachal, but the number could be much higher.

He said the state would end up with 85,000 crore in debt by the time BJP government’s term ends.

Speaking on the ‘Congress Vision’ for Himachal, Bali said that the party has guaranteed five lakh jobs and 650-crore startup fund to the youth.

Interest and guarantee-free loans will be provided to the youth, said Bali. He added that the manifesto of the Congress would be decided keeping in mind the needs of the common people of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out