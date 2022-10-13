BJP govt shattered dreams of poor and middle-class youth: Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raghubir Singh Bali has accused the BJP governments at the Centre as well as the state of shattering dreams of crores of youth belonging to poor and middle-class families by failing to provide them jobs.

Bali, who concluded second phase of Congress’ Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra, said the BJP governments were never concerned about the youth of the country and the state and have instead brought anti-youth policies, the Agnipath scheme was an example of which.

The second leg of Yatra launched on October 10 marched through Nagrota, Jawalamukhi, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nadaun, Alampur and concluding at Palampur. The first phase of yatra was held in September.

Bali said that Himachal Pradesh was among top-three states today with the highest unemployment rate.

During the first wave of Covid, the unemployment rate was 26% in Himachal, he added.

Bali said officially, there are 8.82 lakh unemployed youth in Himachal, but the number could be much higher.

He said the state would end up with ₹ 85,000 crore in debt by the time BJP government’s term ends.

Speaking on the ‘Congress Vision’ for Himachal, Bali said that the party has guaranteed five lakh jobs and ₹650-crore startup fund to the youth.

Interest and guarantee-free loans will be provided to the youth, said Bali. He added that the manifesto of the Congress would be decided keeping in mind the needs of the common people of the state.