BJP MLAs trigger uproar in J&K assembly over National Law University for Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed a stormy session on Tuesday as BJP MLAs vociferously demanded that the National Law University (NLU) be established in Jammu. BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia speaking during the budget session in the assembly in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As soon as the Question Hour commenced, BJP legislators rose to their feet, creating a furore and carrying placards that read ‘NLU for Jammu’. Former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia, drawing the attention of Speaker AR Rather, highlighted that students were already on the streets over the issue. While clarifying that the party was not against an NLU in Kashmir, Slathia insisted that the government must establish a second campus in Jammu to address local anger.

The protesting MLAs demanded that the government clarify its stand and disclose the exact location of the proposed institution, alleging that Jammu has historically been meted out “step-motherly treatment” regarding premier educational institutions.

The protest drew sharp reactions from across the aisle. Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat criticised the BJP for violating the decorum of the House by bringing placards inside. Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Lone took a jibe at the opposition, reminding them that the NLU is a state university with a modest budget of ₹50 crore, hinting that funding two separate universities would be unfeasible.

The stir follows a pledge by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to back the students’ agitation.

Meanwhile, NC’s Mubarak Gul and PDP MLA Waheed Para raised concerns over the alleged harassment of Kashmiris in other states.

Earlier, NC MLAs staged a sit-in outside the assembly, pressing for the immediate restoration of statehood—an issue they noted was conspicuously absent from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address on Monday. PDP’s Muntazir Mehdi joined the sit-in, aligning with demands for statehood and the protection of Kashmiri students nationwide.