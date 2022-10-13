BJP rides high on PM Modi’s big infra push in poll-bound Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for infrastructure projects has fuelled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘double engine growth’ campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. He will flag off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una town on Thursday.

The semi-high-speed train will run between Delhi and Amb Andaura. It will run on all days except Wednesday. Train number 22447 from New Delhi to Amb will start at 5.50am and will reach its destination at 11.05am and train 22448 from Amb Andaura will depart at 1pm to reach New Delhi at 6.25pm. The train will have 16 coaches and will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una in Himachal.

Modi’s visit to Himachal on Thursday will be his ninth during the stint the Jai Ram Thakur government. It will be his second visit to the state within the last eight days, when he will also lay the foundation stone for ₹1,923 crore bulk drug park in Una’s Haroli represented by Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition. Journo-turned-political leader Agnihotri was first elected from Santokgarh in 2003.

The central government gave final approval for setting up the bulk drug park on Tuesday. It aims at giving impetus to socio-economic development of the entire region and meet the API demand of the pharma industry of the state.

Himachal’s industrial belt Baddi-Barotiwaala is the second biggest pharma hub in the country next to Sikkim. The detailed project report for the bulk drug park was prepared in a record period of 15 days.

The project is expected to bring ₹50,000 crore and give employment opportunities to at least 30,000 people.

PM Modi will also launch 80MW Bajoli hydroelectric project and lay the foundation stones of 48MW Chanju-III and 30.5MW Deothal Chanju hydel projects.

He will launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III and address a rally at the famous Chowgan of Chamba as well.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹3,650 crore during his October 5 visit to Bilaspur. He had inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, and Hydro Engineering College, Bandla. Apart from it, Modi laid the foundation stones of a medical device park proposed to come up at Nalagarh and four-lanning project of Pinjore-Nalagarh national highway.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium at Una to review the preparedness for the rally of the PM.

While interacting with the media, he said Modi’s ninth visit to Himachal shows that he shares a special bond with the state and its people.

He said the Congress leaders were baffled due to these visits of the PM as they knew that Congress would be completely wiped out from the state in the coming assembly general elections.

He said the PM would be inaugurating ₹128-crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) as well.

