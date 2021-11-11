BSF jurisdiction: Punjab assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s move

The Punjab assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre’s notification on increasing the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km to 50km in the absence of the two BJP MLAs in the 117-member House.

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, introduced the resolution, demanding the withdrawal of the Union home ministry’s directive that increases the BSF jurisdiction in the border state.

Terming the Centre’s move an attack on the federal structure and an expression of distrust towards the state police and the people of Punjab, Randhawa said the state government will challenge the notification in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The resolution said: “The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF by the Union government is an expression of distrust towards the police and people of Punjab. This is their insult. The Union government should have consulted the state government before taking such a major decision.”

AAP, SAD members did not accompany me to PM: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into Punjab. “SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal backed the Centre when the rights of Jammu and Kashmir were snatched,” he said, attacking the Akalis in his reply on the BSF jurisdiction issue.

“If I told the home minister to seal the border, it was to stop drugs from flowing into Punjab from across. Do you want drugs to keep coming into the state?” he said, hitting out at the opposition.

AAP and SAD legislators entered the well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

Channi said he asked the SAD and AAP MLAs to accompany him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the BSF jurisdiction issue but they did not respond.

AAP questions delay in challenging notification in Supreme Court

AAP’s Aman Arora questioned the delay in challenging the notification in the Supreme Court. Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, also an AAP leader, demanded a resolution against former chief minister captain Amarinder Singh for raising the bogey of security every time he met the Prime Minister or the Union home minister. He also asked Channi what was his deal with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on extending the BSF’s jurisdiction.

Sidhu seeks abolition of contract farming Act

Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha introduced the resolution against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Deputy chief minister Randhawa asked the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to join the Congress in condemning the Akalis for walking out when the resolution against the three farm laws were introduced.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu sought the abolition of the contract farming Act passed during the Akali- BJP government’s tenure, terming it anti-farmer.