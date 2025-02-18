Menu Explore
Bus falls into drain in Punjab’s Faridkot district, five dead

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 18, 2025 12:50 PM IST

The accident occurred on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road at 8am when the bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Muktsar to Amritsar.

At least five passengers were killed and 26 injured after a private bus fell into a drain in Faridkot district on Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescue efforts underway after the bus fell into a drain on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Rescue efforts underway after the bus fell into a drain on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road at 8am when the bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Muktsar to Amritsar.

The bus fell into the drain from a 10-foot-high bridge after the driver lost control over the vehicle, the officials said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the bus first collided with a truck and then fell into the drain.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said 26 injured passengers were shifted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Of the injured, two have been referred to another hospital in Amritsar. One of them lost an arm in the accident.

A help-desk has been set up at the hospital.

