Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Car leaves 62-year-old biker dead in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:42 am IST

A 62-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car near the ESI Hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 7, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Garbant Singh, a resident of Sector 114, Kharar. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased was identified as Garbant Singh, a resident of Sector 114, Kharar.

The victim’s son Narinder Singh told police that his father was riding his motorcycle towards Mohali around 7.30 am.

When Garbant reached the traffic lights near the ESI Hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 7, a Mahindra Thar coming from the opposite direction rammed into his motorcycle and drove off.

Passers-by rushed the victim to a private hospital in Sector 71, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The impact of the collision left the motorcycle severely damaged.

Based on Narinder’s statement, the Phase 1 police registered a case against the car driver, identified as Nandini Vashisht, a resident of Kharar. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

