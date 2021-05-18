Chandigarh admn caps rates for private ambulances

The Chandigarh administration has fixed the rates for private ambulances to prevent any overcharging from citizens for transporting patients within and outside the city.

For example, for an ambulance with oxygen support, charges within the tricity have been fixed as ₹300 up to 20km and ₹12/km thereon.

The order came into effect from May 17. Any breach of the order will invite action as per the law, which may include cancellation of the driving license of the ambulance driver and vehicle’s registration of certificate, impounding of the ambulance and imposition of penalty starting from minimum ₹50,000.

Covid treatment charges re-notified

Since there were complaints against private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients, the UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday directed the health department to again notify the approved rates for Covid treatment. Consequently, the health department issued directions to private hospitals reiterating the stipulated rates in different categories of patients and facilities.

Hospital rates fixed in Panckula

The Panchkula administration has fixed the per-day treatment charges for Covid patients at private hospitals.

They rates vary for hospitals with and without national accreditation (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers).

At non-NABH hospitals, isolation beds will cost ₹8,000 per day, ICU beds without ventilators ₹13,000 per day, and ICU beds with ventilators ₹15,000 per day.

In case of JCI/NABH accredited hospitals, daily charge for isolation beds will be ₹10,000, ₹15,000 for ICU without ventilator care, ₹18,000 for ICU bed with ventilator.

This package includes all treatments except remdesivir, tocilizumab and tests for Covid markers. The Covid helpline is 9817573779, 9817580716, 9817580549 and 9817588985.