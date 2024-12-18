Chandigarh Housing Board begins e-auction of 98 properties

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Tuesday began the e-auction of 98 commercial and residential properties located in various sectors. A CHB official said that stickers had been pasted on each built-up unit for better identification, and site offices have been provided at different locations to facilitate inspection by the prospective buyers. (HT File photo for representation)

Bids have been invited for 17 residential units on a freehold basis and 81 commercial properties on a leasehold basis. Among the properties available is a two-bedroom flat in Sector-51, with a reserve price of ₹92.78 lakh. Apart from that, there are EWS category flats and category-4 flats in Manimajra up for grabs.

Bids can be submitted at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. until January 15, 10am. The auction will be held on the same day, and the built-up dwelling units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder.

GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit.

Site inspections

Prospective buyers can inspect the commercial sites on Wednesdays. As for residential units, inspections can be done on Saturdays between 10 am and 5 pm.

A CHB official said that stickers had been pasted on each built-up unit for better identification, and site offices have been provided at different locations to facilitate inspection by the prospective buyers. The location of each unit on Google map, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the website www.chbonline.in.

Conditions to apply

To participate in the bidding process, a person must be above the age of 18, living in any state of the country. NRIs can also make bids.

A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature are prerequisites to participate in the e-tender process.