Chandigarh man challenges 1,300 fine by Railways, wins

A Sector 25 resident who took the Railways to consumer court after being fined ₹1,300 for not having a physical copy of his family's waiting tickets while aboard a train has been awarded a full refund of the fine, and an additional ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment endured during the ordeal.

“Public transport is meant for facility of the passengers. When a person is travelling with his family, consisting of minor son and minor daughter and a young daughter of tender age, the law of equity and justice demands that the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) should have confirmed their tickets against vacant seats instead of imposing a fine,” said the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, headed by president Amrinder Singh Sidhu, while ruling in the favour of complainant Brij Narayan Singh.

The commission noted that the Railways failed to provide evidence proving there were no vacant berths in the coach. Instead of confirming the tickets for two members of the family, travelling together from Lucknow to Chandigarh—a distance of 667 km—the TTE imposed a fine of ₹1,300, which amounted to deficiency in service. Hence, the complainant suffered harassment and mental agony, warranting compensation.

Singh undertook the journey with his wife and three minor children on December 3, 2021. According to his complaint, three tickets were confirmed for him, his son, and one daughter, while his wife and another daughter remained on the waiting list. During the journey, the TTE checked their tickets. Singh presented digital copies of the waiting list tickets on his mobile phone, but the TTE insisted on original tickets. Despite providing details of the waiting tickets, the TTE imposed a fine of ₹1,300.

The Ambala division of Northern Railways responded by stating that the TTE required original tickets and ID proof, which Singh did not possess during the journey. They argued that the penalty was imposed in accordance with Sections 55 and 137 of the Railways Act, 1989, denying any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice.

However, the commission noted that Singh provided a ration card issued by the Chandigarh administration as proof of identity. The document also established that he was travelling with his family. Although he requested the TTE to confirm the tickets for his wife and minor daughter, the TTE chose to issue a ₹1,300 fine instead.

Disposing of the complaint, the commission directed the divisional railway manager, Ambala Division, Northern Railways, to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to the complainant, along with full refund of ₹1,300 charged as fine.