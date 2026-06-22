Chandigarh: Over 5k appear for NEET in tricity amid tight security

Amid tight security, 5,431 students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) across the tricity on Sunday. Among them, 2,789 were in Chandigarh and 2,642 in Mohali. In UT, the exam took place in seven centres with arrangements made for over 3,000 registered students. In Mohali, it was conducted at eight centres for 3,058 candidates. The re-test was more difficult than the last one, students said. Candidates undergo frisking at an exam centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Tight security measures were in place as police personnel frisked the candidates with metal detectors. Besides, CCTV cameras and jammers were also installed. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the process went on smoothly. The answer sheets have been dispatched by post.

In Mohali, ADC (general) Geetika Singh said 416 candidates were absent. Mohali SP (headquarters) Mohit Aggarwal said no untoward incident was reported as adequate security arrangements were ensured.

At the gates, notice boards mentioned the items which were not allowed inside the exam centres. The candidates were frisked by cops and also by personnel from a professional agency hired by the National Testing Agency. Duty magistrates were appointed at each examination centre for monitoring. Parents and students said such security measures boosted their confidence.

Difficulty level up, say students

Kartik, a pass-out from GMSSS-23, said outside Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, that it was his first attempt. “The security was tight this time. Though NEET (UG) paper caused disappointment, we had no option other than giving the exam again. This time, the paper was difficult. Questions in biology weren’t direct,” he said.

Niharika Sharma, a pass-out from Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, appearing for her second attempt, said, “The most challenging part was to prepare ourselves again for the re-test. After draining all my energy a month ago with 12 hours of study every day, I had to prepare again. Physics and chemistry questions were tough.”

Harjeet Kaur of Kurali said outside School of Eminence in Kharar that the physics section was comparatively difficult, but better time management helped her perform well.

Another student refusing to be named said his attempt in the previous exam was better than the re-test. “The paper leak had caused considerable mental stress,” he said.

Riddhi, a resident of Kharar, said physics and chemistry were challenging, while biology questions were relatively easy.