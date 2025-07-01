Chandigarh: Punjab BJP, Hry guv, CM Saini pay tribute to Rupani

Punjab BJP, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid tributes to former Gujarat CM and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, who was killed in Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. Former Gujarat CM and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani. (HT file)

Leading the tribute, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar recalled his association with Rupani.

“When Rupani came to Punjab, he met us like a simple, ordinary person— no gunmen, no fleet of vehicles. I was impressed because, in Punjab even if someone gets a small position they move around with gunmen and cars as if they were the chief minister. But Rupani ji was far from such show-offs, he was a down-to-earth, humble, and inclusive leader, always connected to the ground,” Jakhar said.

Haryana CM, who attended the condolence event, described the late leader as an embodiment of simplicity and service.

He said that Rupani was compassionate towards the welfare of all sections of society. “He was deeply committed to national service, public welfare, and party work,” he said.

Haryana governor recalling past interactions with said that when he was India’s labour minister, Rupani ji, as Gujarat’s labour minister, had once met him to discuss workers’ issues with great depth and sincerity.

BJP national secretary Narendra Singh Rana, while paying respects, shared his memories of working with Rupani since their student council days.