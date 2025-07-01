Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP, Hry guv, CM Saini pay tribute to Rupani

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Haryana CM, who attended the condolence event, described the late leader as an embodiment of simplicity and service

Punjab BJP, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid tributes to former Gujarat CM and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, who was killed in Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12.

Former Gujarat CM and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani. (HT file)
Former Gujarat CM and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani. (HT file)

Leading the tribute, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar recalled his association with Rupani.

“When Rupani came to Punjab, he met us like a simple, ordinary person— no gunmen, no fleet of vehicles. I was impressed because, in Punjab even if someone gets a small position they move around with gunmen and cars as if they were the chief minister. But Rupani ji was far from such show-offs, he was a down-to-earth, humble, and inclusive leader, always connected to the ground,” Jakhar said.

Haryana CM, who attended the condolence event, described the late leader as an embodiment of simplicity and service.

He said that Rupani was compassionate towards the welfare of all sections of society. “He was deeply committed to national service, public welfare, and party work,” he said.

Haryana governor recalling past interactions with said that when he was India’s labour minister, Rupani ji, as Gujarat’s labour minister, had once met him to discuss workers’ issues with great depth and sincerity.

BJP national secretary Narendra Singh Rana, while paying respects, shared his memories of working with Rupani since their student council days. 

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Punjab BJP, Hry guv, CM Saini pay tribute to Rupani
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On