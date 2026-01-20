Channi’s Dalit neglect remark row deepens, Congress high command takes note

The row over former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks about Dalit neglect in the party escalated on Monday with a section of Congress leaders releasing his alleged video online and the party high command taking cognisance of the growing infighting in the Punjab unit. In the video, reportedly from a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday, Channi is seen questioning the lack of proportional representation for Dalits in the party leadership despite Punjab having a Dalit population of 35 to 38%. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi also issued a statement, flagging the growing internal discord and seeking urgent intervention by the Congress high command.

In the video, reportedly from a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday, Channi is seen questioning the lack of proportional representation for Dalits in the party leadership despite Punjab having a Dalit population of 35 to 38%. “The Punjab (Congress) president is from upper caste, the CLP leader is from upper caste, the women’s wing chief is also upper caste and even the AICC general secretary in Punjab is from upper caste. Where do Dalits go?” Channi is purportedly heard saying. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

During the meeting, Channi was reportedly confronted by another Dalit leader, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, who represents the Valmiki community. Channi belongs to the Ravidasia community. Danny is said to have accused the Ravidasia community of grabbing most posts during Channi’s tenure as chief minister in 2022 and questioned why other Dalit sub-groups were not given adequate representation.

The issue snowballed on Monday as the Congress high command took note of the alleged remarks. Channi, who is said to be vying for top posts with the backing of a section of Jat Sikh leaders, faced mounting pressure within the party.

At the same time, MP Dharamvira Gandhi released a statement, saying the Punjab Congress leadership was bereft of “in-depth politics” and warned that the situation could worsen if not addressed immediately. “Punjab Congress internal factionalism is out in the open. The state leadership is bereft of in-depth politics. The high command must intervene immediately and take decisive decisions before it is too late,” he said.

While declining to comment directly on Channi’s remarks, Gandhi said statements being made by various Congress leaders were dangerous for the party ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. He pointed out that the Congress had gained significant momentum after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning seven of Punjab’s 13 seats, but the party’s image among voters had been declining due to persistent infighting.

“There was a clear Congress wave after the 2024 parliamentary elections. Unfortunately, that advantage is being lost because leaders are busy fighting among themselves,” Gandhi said, appealing to party leaders to set aside personal ambitions and work collectively to secure a majority in the next assembly elections.

Several leaders from the general category also approached AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel with the alleged video. One of the leaders said, “Congress is secular. Thus, Channi was made chief minister while ignoring many others. While we are fighting to win the 2027 polls, he is desperate for posts.”

Channi, meanwhile, went into defensive mode, dismissing the controversy as malicious propaganda. “I have always stood for the welfare of every community, rising above divisions, to ensure a united and prosperous future for all,” he said. He maintained that he had never spoken against any caste or community and only demanded that Dalits get their due.

Dalit leaders Dr Raj Kumar Verka and Kuldeep Vaid came out in Channi’s support, saying he had only raised a legitimate demand for fair representation and that his remarks were being misinterpreted.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sought to downplay the controversy, asserting that the party believed in secularism and welfare of all communities. “Dalits are the crown of our head. Who says they were neglected?” Warring said. He added that despite Channi losing from both seats in the 2022 assembly elections, the party had given him a Lok Sabha ticket and ensured his victory, which, he said, reflected Congress’s commitment to Dalit leadership.