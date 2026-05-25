Cross-border drug ring busted in Ferozepur, 28kg heroin seized

Busting a cross-border drug smuggling module in Ferozepur’s Guru Har Sahai, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) wing on Sunday recovered 28.12 kg heroin, along with ₹9.5 lakh drug money, from four accused. The 28.12 kg heroin recovered by Counter Intelligence(CI) Ferozepur. A Hyundai Creta car used to smuggle narcotics was also seized. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested were identified as Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Boghi Wala village in Guru Har Sahai; Sajan, a resident of Araiyan Wala village; and Chhinder Pal Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur.

Apart from the huge heroin haul, police also impounded their Hyundai Creta car used to smuggle narcotics.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the four accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory.

The DGP said further investigation was underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire cross-border drug smuggling network.

Sharing operational details, CI Ferozepur AIG Gursewak Singh said a reliable input was received regarding the suspects having retrieved a heroin consignment from across the border.

Inputs further revealed that on the instructions of their handlers, they were headed to deliver the consignment to another party, he said.

Acting swiftly, police team intercepted the suspects in Guru Har Sahai, and recovered 28.12 kg heroin and ₹9.5 lakh drug money from their possession.

The AIG said the accused were promised huge payback by their handlers. More arrests and recoveries were likely in coming days as the investigation progressed, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the SSOC Fazilka police station.

The recovery of 28.12 kg heroin marks the eighth major narcotics seizure from Ferozepur district since January.

According to information gathered, over the past five months, police have recovered nearly 100 kg of narcotics through major operations, including 99 kg heroin and 2 kg ICE (crystal methamphetamine).

Sunday’s recovery of 28.12 kg is the highest amount of drugs seized from the district, which located on the India-Pakistan border.

In February, nearly 33 kg heroin was recovered in different operations, while 12.83 kg was seized in March and 6.7 kg in April. In May, police have so far recovered 45 kg of contraband in three separate operations.