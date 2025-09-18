DC’s deadline over, but craters remain in Panchkula

Even as various civic departments had swung into action to meet the three-day deadline set by the Panchkula deputy commissioner, the pothole menace on city roads was far from over as the time limit ended on Tuesday midnight. A pothole-riddled road right behind Panchkula municipal corporation’s office in Sector 14. (HT Photo)

Newly appointed deputy commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma had assured chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a video conference last Saturday that pothole repair work would be completed within three days. He had also directed officials of the departments concerned to take immediate action. However, most potholes, which developed after recent heavy rains, remain unattended.

A visit by HT on Wednesday revealed multiple broken stretches across the city, posing risk to commuter safety and exposing the failure of civic bodies to provide citizens basic amenities.

Barely 200 metres from the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 14, a dilapidated stretch with several potholes continues to greet commuters.

Even a pothole right at the entry of the DC’s office in Sector 1 lay unrepaired.

The situation was no different near the Sector 10/11 roundabout and other key junctions. Internal roads under the MC’s jurisdiction also remain in a dismal state.

Major city roads maintained by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) and stretches in several trans-Ghaggar sectors suffer similar neglect. Roads in the Industrial Area are among the worst in the city.

But repair activity was visible near Mansa Devi Temple, where carpeting and pothole-filling work has intensified over the past three days ahead of the Navratri fair and the chief minister’s visit.

The private company managing the Chandimandir Toll Plaza has also been continuously repairing the 27-km stretch of NH-5 between Zirakpur and Parwanoo.

Speaking to HT, DC Sharma said he will soon convene a meeting with officials of all departments concerned to seek explanations for non-compliance with his orders.