Decision on SAP soon, says Haryana CM Khattar amid cane growers protest

Published on Jan 23, 2023 02:16 AM IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lak Khattar said that the government has constituted a committee to fix the price of sugarcane, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind all points raised by farmers, including cost and recovery of sugar, price of sugarcane in neighbouring states, and other demands of farmers.

Haryana CM Manohar Lak Khattar meets a delegation of farmers amid cane growers ongoing agitation, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the clamour for hike in state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane growing louder, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar met a delegation of farmers at his residence and assured them that the state government would soon take a decision in the best public interest.

He urged the farmers to not adopt the agitation way as closure of sugar mills is neither in the interest of farmers nor of the mills.

“Let the sugar mills run smoothly as closing of mills is not going to benefit anyone,” said the CM.

“The state government has always stood by the farmers. In the last eight years, we have continuously started new schemes in the interest of farmers. The committee constituted by the state government will look into the demands of the sugarcane farmers and take appropriate decision, which will be beneficial for all in the long run,” said the CM.

