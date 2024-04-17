 Deepender denied permission to hold conference at Rohtak varsity - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Deepender denied permission to hold conference at Rohtak varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 17, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that the authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) cancelled his programme at the last moment on Tuesday.

Deepender Singh Hooda
Deepender Singh Hooda

The student unions- Chhatra Mahasabha, Eklavya Chhatra Sangathan, Ambedkar Chhatra Morcha, CYSS and NSUI, had invited Hooda as chief guest for a dialogue on the contribution and ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar at the university campus.

Interacting with media, Deepender said that the varsity authorities on the behest of the BJP government denied him permission at the last moment as earlier he was approved to hold the programme.

“In the conference, everyone wanted to discuss Baba Saheb’s life, his contribution towards the country and constitutional values. For this, proper approval was first given by the administration but it was cancelled at the last moment,” he added.

“At the behest of BJP, the administration tried to create a situation of conflict by taking this action but Congress and all the student organisations demonstrated peacefully,” he said.

A spokesman of the MDU said that the students had written for permission from the law department and the same was forwarded to the registrar.

“The registrar had not granted permission to hold a programme,” the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Deepender alleged that the district administration had taken down Congress flags and banners. “The administration deliberately took such action to provoke people during the programme itself, but even at that time, people showed peace and patience. Congress party understands the intentions of BJP very well and knows that the BJP wants to worsen the atmosphere by creating situations of conflict, but Congress will not allow its plans to succeed,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Deepender denied permission to hold conference at Rohtak varsity
