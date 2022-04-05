Deepender Hooda moves notice in RS over Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh
Entering the tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana over the two states’ claim over the common capital Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday moved a notice to discuss the issue of the Union Territory in the House.
The Congress leader, who represents Haryana in the Upper House, also called the Punjab assembly’s resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to the state “unconstitutional” and “misleading”.
In his notice moved under Rule 267, Hooda stated: “...to discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the last few days concerning the Union Territory of Chandigarh. On April 1, 2022, a resolution has been unilaterally passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding the transfer of UT of Chandigarh. The said resolutions states ‘Chandigarh city was created as the Capital of Punjab’ is misleading and incomplete submission of facts (sic).”
Hooda said that it is a gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, and is likely to disturb the peace, harmony and stability in the entire region. “The rightful claim of the State of Haryana over the UT of Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water is legally entitled and protected under the Constitution of India. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention,” the MP added.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 1 moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The move came in response to Union home minister Amit Shah’s decision to put Chandigarh under central service rules. Mann while reading the resolution during a one-day special assembly session said that this decision was a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
