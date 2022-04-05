Deepender Hooda moves notice in RS over Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh

Entering the tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana over the two states’ claim over the common capital Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday moved a notice to discuss the issue of the Union Territory in the House.

The Congress leader, who represents Haryana in the Upper House, also called the Punjab assembly’s resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to the state “unconstitutional” and “misleading”.

In his notice moved under Rule 267, Hooda stated: “...to discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the last few days concerning the Union Territory of Chandigarh. On April 1, 2022, a resolution has been unilaterally passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding the transfer of UT of Chandigarh. The said resolutions states ‘Chandigarh city was created as the Capital of Punjab’ is misleading and incomplete submission of facts (sic).”

Hooda said that it is a gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, and is likely to disturb the peace, harmony and stability in the entire region. “The rightful claim of the State of Haryana over the UT of Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water is legally entitled and protected under the Constitution of India. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention,” the MP added.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 1 moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The move came in response to Union home minister Amit Shah’s decision to put Chandigarh under central service rules. Mann while reading the resolution during a one-day special assembly session said that this decision was a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.