Delhi resident booked for assaulting girlfriend at Chandigarh hotel

Police have booked a Delhi resident for assaulting his girlfriend at Hotel Hyatt in Chandigarh on June 12.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she and her boyfriend, Sikander Behl, rented a room at the hotel while visiting Chandigarh. They were seeing each other for the past nine months and talks of their engagement were on. On June 12, while they were in their hotel room, Sikander assaulted her and even threatened her.

After receiving her complaint, police scanned CCTV footage at the hotel and found the accused trying to forcibly stop the woman from leaving the room.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.