Diabetic-friendly wheat: Seed multiplication in works, says VC

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is making strides in agricultural innovation with its groundbreaking diabetic-friendly wheat variety, PBW RS1. The university is currently focused on seed multiplication to ensure that this revolutionary crop reaches farmers on a large scale within the next two years. This innovative wheat allows diabetic patients to maintain their dietary preferences without compromising their health. (HT File)

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal stated that PBW RS1 is the world’s first diabetic-friendly wheat variety, offering a significant advancement in nutrition and health.

Unlike traditional wheat, PBW RS1 is rich in amylose starch instead of amylopectin, explained principal scientist Achla Sharma. “Amylopectin starch has a high glycemic index, causing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Amylose starch, however, does not trigger such spikes, making it safe for diabetics,” Sharma said.

This innovative wheat allows diabetic patients to maintain their dietary preferences without compromising their health. “They can enjoy wheat products without worrying about the blood sugar fluctuations caused by conventional varieties,” Sharma added.

In addition to its benefits for diabetes management, PBW RS1 is also ideal for weight-conscious consumers. “Amylose behaves like fiber, remaining undigested for longer, which keeps you feeling full and supports weight management,” Sharma said.

However, the variety presents a challenge in production. PBW RS1 seeds, due to their high amylose content, are thinner and shriveled, resulting in lower yields. While traditional wheat varieties produce approximately 25 quintals per acre, PBW RS1 yields only about 17 quintals.

“This makes seed multiplication a slower process,” Sharma said. “We aim to produce enough seeds to ensure that all farmers, not just a select few, can benefit from this variety within the next couple of years.”

An anonymous official revealed that trials have been conducted on rats to validate the claims about PBW RS1, though the results have not yet been published.

PAU’s efforts represent a significant step forward in addressing diabetes and promoting healthier food choices, potentially transforming both farming practices and public health in the years to come.