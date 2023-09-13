News / Cities / Chandigarh News / DMCH organises event on sepsis management

DMCH organises event on sepsis management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 13, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The event, organised by the department of microbiology on World Sepsis Day, featured a series of lectures delivered by various speakers

: Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event to raise awareness and unite the stakeholders against sepsis and the need for its timely diagnosis and management.

DMCH organises event on sepsis management in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The event, organised by the department of microbiology on World Sepsis Day, featured a series of lectures delivered by various speakers, including “MDR bugs in Indian ICUs” by professor of internal medicine at PGIMER Dr Vikas Suri, “Tackling sepsis - clinical microbiologist aiding a clinician” by professor of medical microbiology at PGIMER Dr Vikas Gautam, and “Management of sepsis” by professor and head of anaesthesia at PGIMER Dr Lakshmi Narayana Yaddanapudi.

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr PL Gautam, professor and head of critical care at DMCH, also took place. Clinical cases were presented by PG residents of DMCH. An awareness session for MBBS students was also conducted by Dr Veenu Gupta, head of microbiology at DMCH.

Secretary of DMCH managing society Bipin Gupta, commended the department’s efforts in organising the event. Dr Sandeep Puri, principal of DMCH, stressed the importance of residents and consultants being well-versed in recognising the signs and symptoms of sepsis for accurate diagnoses.

Dr Veenu Gupta, professor and head of microbiology, highlighted the advanced diagnostic facilities available at DMCH, including sepsis markers, fungal biomarkers, syndromic multiplex PCR, and automated culture and sensitivity testing.

Approximately 100 delegates attended the CME, including consultants and residents from DMCH, CMC Hospital, SPS Hospital, Deep Hospital, Fortis Hospital Ludhiana, among others

