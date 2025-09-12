Doda tense, prohibitory orders remain in force

Even as tension prevailed in Doda district on Thursday following the detention of Doda East MLA Mehraj Malik on Monday, district authorities held a meeting with prominent citizens, including Imams, and made elaborate arrangements for Friday, said officials. Security personnel stand guard as restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force, in Doda district, on Thursday. (PTI)

“Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS shall remain in force on Friday as well. There shall be restriction on movement. Cubs on internet shall also continue,” said a top official.

Since Tuesday, the authorities have detained several protestors to quell protests and restore calm.

“The mobile internet and broadband services remain suspended. I sent my stories on SMS to my office,” said a scribe from Doda town.

The administration invoked Section 163 of the BNSS Act, restricting public movement without prior permission, on Monday. However, situation in Bhaderwah town remained normal on Thursday. “The administration has clamped restrictions in Doda town and Bhalessa, the native area of Mehraj Malik. However, situation in Bhaderwah town remains normal,” said a local.

“On Thursday, there were no violent protests and clashes in the entire district. Administration has deployed adequate strength of police and paramilitary personnel. In sensitive areas, police has laid concertina wires to restrict movement,” said an official.

Security personnel continue to maintain a strict vigil in the area.

Security forces remain deployed in Doda town and parts of Bhaderwah, Gandoh, and Thathri amid uneasy calm over detention of AAP MLA.

Malik was allegedly detained for disturbing public order and has been lodged in Kathua jail since Monday.

Meanwhile, amid restrictions, a low intensity blast occurred in Thokur Mohalla of Doda town on Thursday morning around 10.18 am triggering panic in the area.

“The blast took place near Jamia Masjid. Police immediately reached the spot and started a probe. The blast took place in the lawn of one Abdul Ahad. The police later detained two siblings Javed and Khurshid for questioning,” said a police officer.